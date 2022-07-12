Ex-Chelsea Star Claims Signing Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United Would Be Better For Commercial Success Than Football Success

Former Chelsea player Glen Johnson has spoken on the club being linked with Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, suggesting that it may be more good for commercial success than for footballing success to sign him.

The 37 year old has reportedly made it known to United officials that he wants out of the club this summer (Despite manager Erik Ten Hag claiming he has received no indication that Ronaldo wants to leave) and The Blues have been one of the main clubs linked with him.

Johnson spoke on BettingOdds.com: “I think it depends on the rationale of why you want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. If you’re signing him because you think you’re getting the Ronaldo of old then you’re deluded."

"But if you’re signing him because he’s a massive commercial deal and you’re going to earn an absolute fortune in shirt sales and sponsorships, then in that sense it’s a clever deal."

The five time Champions League winner scored 24 goals in 38 games in all competitions last season.

"The only man that can answer that is Boehly (Chelsea's new owner) himself regarding why he wants to sign him. I know he’s got no experience in football, but people who do buy football clubs are successful at whatever it is they do and they’re clearly intelligent people."

He finished: "You don’t buy a football club without a plan and I do believe if they were to buy Ronaldo that it’ll be more from a commercial perspective than getting him into their starting eleven.”

