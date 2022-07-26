Ex-Chelsea Star On The Possibility Of Cristiano Ronaldo Or Harry Maguire Leaving Manchester United

Former Chelsea star Glen Johnson has spoken about the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire leaving Manchester United this summer.

The future of Ronaldo has been uncertain in recent weeks, ever since reports emerged of him being keen on engineering a move away from Old Trafford due to concerns around the club's ambition and the lack of Champions League football.

Johnson, who used to play for Liverpool and West Ham as well as Chelsea, told The Games Cabin, speaking about the 37-year-old: “He’s obviously super professional considering the way he takes care of himself and I’m sure Manchester United would still like him to be part of the dressing room. I don’t see him moving to be honest.”

IMAGO / News Images

The Portuguese star has one year left on his contract, and Atletico Madrid are the main club said to be interested at the moment, with financial issues reportedly the only barrier.

Maguire has also been loosely linked with a move, although seems much more likely to stay. Barcelona were one club who were said to be interested earlier in the transfer window.

Johnson: “I think Harry Maguire could be a success in La Liga. He’s not hit the levels that people were expecting at Manchester United but La Liga is a slower league and he’d get a bit more time on the ball so I think that would suit him, definitely.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon