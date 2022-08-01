Skip to main content

Ex-Chelsea Star Says Manchester United Have Had The Worst Transfer Window In The Premier League So Far

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Chelsea star Glen Johnson has said that Manchester United have had the worst transfer window out of all the Premier League clubs so far.

The Red Devils lost multiple players this summer due to contracts running out. Midfielders Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are the most high profile of these; with Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, and more also departing.

As it stands, United have signed three players - left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, and central defender Lisandro Martinez from AFC Ajax. 

Johnson believes it hasn't been a good window so far for Erik Ten Hag's team. He spoke to Ggrecon: “I’d have to say Manchester United. Nobody they’ve signed I believe will improve them straight away.” 

Christian Eriksen

“I think Chelsea have had the best transfer window so far. They’ve got Raheem Sterling in and they’ve got a center-back, which they’ve certainly needed. They needed these players more than Manchester City needed Erling Haaland for example.” 

Other players such as Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong have also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, though no deal seems imminent. It looks like the current squad is the one United will enter the new season with - they play Brighton and Hove Albion on the 7th of August.

The transfer window closes on the 1st of September. 

