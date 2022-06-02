Ex-England Goalkeeper David James Encourages Kalvin Phillips to Make a Move to Manchester United
Former England and Manchester City goalkeeper David James has encouraged Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips to make a move to Manchester United this summer.
The midfielder has impressed since arriving in the Premier League, being a consistent star player for his club, while becoming first choice for England in the Euros last year.
With Leeds' form last campaign, it has been suggested he could leave the club now, and James said the Red Devils could be a good fit.
He spoke on Ggrecon: “With regards to Manchester United, it’s an interesting angle because the Manchester United this season wouldn’t have been a good move, given what Manchester United achieved this season - or lack of achievement shall I say."
"But with Ten Hag in charge, there’s going to be a different approach to the way Manchester United play."
United midfielder Paul Pogba will leave the club this summer, leaving a gap in the centre of midfield in the squad.
"Looking at Manchester United’s midfield from this season, it definitely needed an improvement."
"Not that the players who were already there weren’t capable, but for one reason or another they’re not going to improve that performance from last season and Kalvin Phillips would be a great fit."
"It’s a massive club with aspirations of getting into the Champions League first of all."
He finished: "I think there’s a long way to go to try and become a title contender at the moment, but someone like Kalvin Phillips, I would argue, would suit them down to the ground and Ten Hag's style of play."
