Ex-Goalkeeper: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Could Play His Best Football At Liverpool As a False-Nine

An ex-Liverpool player praised the talent of Marcus Rashford - while suggesting he could eventually transfer to his North-West rivals and play as a false-nine.

Former goalkeeper David James made the suggestion, and he spoke about the chances of the England international switching loyalties in this manner.

James told GGRecon: “There is so much history. Paul Ince, who played for both, went to Liverpool via Inter Milan from Manchester United."

"Marcus Rashford, age-wise, he’s young enough now that if he had to move somewhere else before going to Liverpool, in some kind of long-term plan, then it could happen."

"However, because of the age he is now, now would be the time to get him. Marcus Rashford is a tremendously underused resource with Manchester United."

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford

"I don’t train with him so I only see what I see on the pitch, but he’s a player I would play down the middle rather than playing out wide."

"I just think he’s got all the attributes to be a false-nine, through-the-middle player, rather than being stuck out wide."

He did admit the forward could play anywhere in the attacking positions in Liverpool's system, whether through the middle or out wide.

"Therefore, again, when you look at the likes of Liverpool’s fluidity, he could actually play wide, and in the middle, and essentially do anything he wants to do if he was playing in that Liverpool side."

"I don’t think he’s afforded that with Manchester United with their reliance on the likes of (Cristiano) Ronaldo going down the middle."

He finished: "In a theoretical world, if you took the rivalry out of the equation, I would snap him up straight away. I think he could be a valuable asset to Liverpool.”

Ex-Goalkeeper: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Could Play His Best Football At Liverpool As a False-Nine

By Rhys James3 minutes ago
