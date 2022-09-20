Ex Liverpool Defender Says Marcus Rashford Must Start For England At World Cup

Marcus Rashford has shown a resurgence in form for Manchester United this season and only missed out on a recent England call up due to a new injury.

Rashford had been majorly tipped for a return to Gareth Southgates international squad, however just missed out due to a newly sustained injury.

The English forward will be looking to continue his form ahead of the World Cup as he looks to book his place on the plane to Qatar.

Former Liverpool and England defender, Glen Johnson has said that he thinks that Rashford must start for the nation in the World Cup.

IMAGO / News Images

Johnson has stated that he thinks that the forward should be starting in England’s attacking front three.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Johnson said;

“Harry Kane obviously has to start. So does Sterling. I’d probably go with Rashford as my third attacker.”

“I’m a big fan of him and once he fully gets back to his best, he’s unstoppable. Sometimes when his confidence is down, he takes the easy option.”

“He’s rapid, got a great strike on him, it’ll probably surprise people but I’d go for him.”

“Rashford, Sterling and Kane would be my starting three at the World Cup, but you have incredible strength in depth. Someone else could choose a different front three and it would be hard to have any arguments.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon