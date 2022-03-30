Skip to main content
Ex-Liverpool Star Believes Manchester United Would Get a 'Great Manager' if They Hire Erik Ten Hag

Former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt has praised Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, amidst the Dutchman's heavy links with a move to Manchester United.

Sky Sports have reported recently that United have informally tried to gather information about how much money it will take to sign Ten Hag, after talks with the Dutchman were 'very positive' some days ago.

ten hag 3

Kuyt, who had scored against United multiple times, spoke to Goal recently and he gave his views about Ten Hag and his abilities as a manager.

He stated: "Ten Hag is a great, experienced coach. He’s done his apprenticeship, if you like, with Bayern Munich’s second team, then Utrecht and now at Ajax.

“He is a great manager who has improved himself so much, on and off the pitch. I know some people were doubting his level of speaking English, his performance in front of the camera, but you see him growing every week as a manager, and I think he can do a great job at any job at any top side in Europe."

He further stated: “His tactics, his way of thinking about football, is very interesting, and it would be great if he was to get an opportunity at a top side.”

While Louis van Gaal had warned Ten Hag about moving to Old Trafford, many others in Dutch football have talked positively about a potential move.

ten hag 2
