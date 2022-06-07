Skip to main content
Ex Liverpool Star Backs Darwin Nunez to Choose Anfield Over Manchester United

A former Liverpool star has backed Benfica's Darwin Nunez to choose Anfield over Manchester United, if he has a choice, claiming Liverpool have more "Pulling power".

The striker has impressed at his club this season - scoring 34 goals in 41 games last season, including six goals in 10 in the Champions League.

His form has resulted in a number if big clubs being interested, with The Red Devils even reported to have put a bid in for the player earlier today.

An ex full-back for the Merseyside team, Glen Johnson, was speaking on BettingOdds: “You’d think Núñez would head to Anfield if it’s between Liverpool and Manchester United."

Nunez

"As we know, Manchester United don’t have the same pulling power they once did. There was a time when Manchester United came calling then the answer was ‘yes’."

"That’s not the case at the moment, so if Liverpool and Manchester United are going head to head for him then I’m sure he’d pick Liverpool over United."

United and Newcastle are said to have bid for the player according to the earlier mentioned report, but it is unclear what fee was offered.

“If Liverpool are to pay the £100 million that Benfica supposedly want for him, then that’s against their structure and the way they do business, but that’s the way the game is going."

"If they don’t start opening up to that, then others will capitalise on that."

He finished: "I do like the way Liverpool do their business, but they need to be a bit flexible with it because the other big guns will be willing to pay it, whether it’s against their protocols or not.” 

