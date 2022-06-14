Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Ex Liverpool Star Claims It 'Wouldn't Be a Big Deal' to Strip Harry Maguire Of Manchester United Captaincy, But Wouldn't Choose Cristiano Ronaldo

An ex Liverpool star has claimed it "Wouldn't be a big deal" to strip Harry Maguire of the Manchester United captaincy, but would not choose Cristiano Ronaldo to replace him.

The England international endured a tough campaign last time around, facing many suggestions that he should have the captains armband taken off him.

Glen Johnson, who played as a defender for The Red Devils' arch rivals, spoke to BettingOdds.com on what he would do: “I don’t know to be honest. The captaincy role doesn’t mean what it used to mean. I don’t even think it’d be a big deal if he was stripped of it."

Harry Maguire

There are a number of players who have been talked about as possible replacements as skipper - Ronaldo is one, but also the likes of David De Gea and vice captain Bruno Fernandes.

"The new manager is going to come in and he’s going to get to know the players. There’s no point in giving it to Ronaldo who might only be there for another year."

"That doesn’t make sense because then you have to find another one in the near future." 

He finished: "I think you’d give it to somebody much younger if you want to build the foundations as you don’t want to be giving it to somebody new every 12 months. It’s a tough question, I’m not sure who would replace him.” 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Harry Maguire
Quotes

Ex Liverpool Star Claims It 'Wouldn't Be a Big Deal' to Strip Harry Maguire Of Manchester United Captaincy, But Wouldn't Choose Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys Jamesjust now
Dumfries
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Be Linked With Right-Winger Denzel Dumfries From Inter Milan

By Saul Escudero8 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Expected To Make Improved Bid For Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
Timber
Transfers

Jurrien Timber And Pau Torres Both Happy To Join Manchester United Says Fabrizio Romano

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Ruben Neves
News

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Considering Ruben Neves Signing From Wolves, Depending On Frenkie De Jong Deal

By Rhys James12 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Is Confident Of Manchester United Signing Frenkie De Jong Before Pre-Season

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
antony
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Has a 'Gentlemen's Agreement' With Ajax Regarding Manchester United Transfer Strategy

By Rhys James15 hours ago
Old Trafford
News

Manchester United Announce Pre-Season Fixture At Old Trafford vs Rayo Vallecano

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago