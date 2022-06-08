Skip to main content
Ex Liverpool Star Claims Kalvin Phillips 'Wouldn't Get Game Time' For Manchester United

An ex-Liverpool star has claimed that Kalvin Phillips wouldn't get much game time for Manchester United, Liverpool or Manchester City.

The 26 year-old has impressed in recent seasons, supposedly attracting interest from the three teams.

Glen Johnson spoke on BettingOdds: “I don’t think he’d get much game-time at either of those clubs if I’m being honest."

"I’m a fan of his and I think he’s a fantastic player, but all of those clubs have got many players in his position."

Kalvin Phillips

"I think it all depends on what happens with other players. I don’t want to keep on bringing up Declan Rice, but I think the clubs that don’t get him will certainly be more keen to go for Phillips."

The England international received only 23 appearances in all competitions in the last campaign - but he did suffer a hamstring injury which kept him out for months.

He finished: "I think it all depends on other transfers as there’s no point in moving clubs to not play. Unless there’s more movement in terms of outgoings, then I don’t see him playing much at either club.”

By Rhys James
