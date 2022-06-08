Ex Liverpool Star Claims Kalvin Phillips 'Wouldn't Get Game Time' For Manchester United
An ex-Liverpool star has claimed that Kalvin Phillips wouldn't get much game time for Manchester United, Liverpool or Manchester City.
The 26 year-old has impressed in recent seasons, supposedly attracting interest from the three teams.
Glen Johnson spoke on BettingOdds: “I don’t think he’d get much game-time at either of those clubs if I’m being honest."
"I’m a fan of his and I think he’s a fantastic player, but all of those clubs have got many players in his position."
"I think it all depends on what happens with other players. I don’t want to keep on bringing up Declan Rice, but I think the clubs that don’t get him will certainly be more keen to go for Phillips."
The England international received only 23 appearances in all competitions in the last campaign - but he did suffer a hamstring injury which kept him out for months.
He finished: "I think it all depends on other transfers as there’s no point in moving clubs to not play. Unless there’s more movement in terms of outgoings, then I don’t see him playing much at either club.”
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon