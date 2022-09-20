Skip to main content

Ex-Liverpool Star: Could Casemiro Flop At Manchester United?

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman has spoken about whether or not Casemiro could be a flop at Manchester United.
Manchester United signed a total of five players in the 2022 summer transfer window. One of them was now former Real Madrid midfielder and Brazil international Casemiro.

Despite many believing he would go straight into the team, he has not started a Premier League game yet and has only played from the beginning in one out of two Europa League matches.

Steve McManaman, who is himself a former Real Madrid midfielder, spoke to HorceRacing.net about the player's start.

When asked whether or not the 30-year-old could be a flop, he said: “I wouldn’t have thought so, unless Manchester United played a completely different way to what he has played. I can see why he hasn’t played a lot so far.

"He’s just come into the club, he doesn’t speak English, he’s trying to adapt, he’s probably trying to get his fitness levels up and Manchester United have been winning games. 

"For those reasons, I can see why he hasn’t been used as often because sometimes when you win a game, you keep the same team, and that’s what they’ve done. 

He finished: "I personally believe he will adapt well to the Premier League and I think he’ll make their starting XI stronger when he’s fit and well.”

The ball winner won five Champions League titles during his time at Los Blancos and only time will tell if he succeeds in Manchester too.

