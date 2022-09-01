Ex-Liverpool Star On Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has been a first-choice player ever since arriving at the club in summer 2019, but has endured some tough times since. He was named as club captain by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shortly into the defender's first season.

Under Erik Ten Hag, though, he has experienced his first time out of the team. After two bad losses against Brighton and Brentford at the start of the season, he made way for Raphael Varane in central defence.

Dietmar Hamann said this to Ggrecon:

“It is the right decision to drop him because the defensive performances against Southampton and Liverpool justified it. If he doesn’t play in the next few weeks then I believe there will come a time when they’ll have to look for another captain. The captain is the voice of the manager on the pitch.

IMAGO / PA Images

“It all depends on the character of the player but I think that Harry Maguire has already shown that he’s a strong person and a team player.

"I think if he’s stripped of the captaincy then he’d still fight for his place and wouldn’t be desperate to leave the club. However, if he’s left out of the side for a long period of time then a transfer may be best for the club and for the player.

He finished: "Chelsea have been interested in him supposedly so that just shows how high he is rated and the fact that Manchester United didn’t entertain the move shows that they still have belief in the player, even if he may not be captain in a few weeks time.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon