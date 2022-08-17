Ex-Liverpool Star Questions Manchester United Targeting Alvaro Morata

A former Liverpool star has questioned Manchester United's targeting of Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata.

The club have been after forwards this summer and especially considering the uncertain future of Cristiano Ronaldo are in need of a striker - with Anthony Martial being the only other player who is known to comfortably play in the position.

Erik Ten Hag's side have been linked to a few strikers and Morata is the newest name on the list. However, there are questions from some fans and pundits about how suited he is for a side that should have title ambitions.

Steve McManaman, who played in midfield for teams such as Liverpool and Real Madrid during his career as a footballer, is one of them. He spoke to Horceracing.net about it.

“Álvaro Morata has played for everyone, unfortunately. Has he been a huge success anywhere? Is he better than Rashford? Is he better than Martial? I just think it’s a bit of a panic move and unfortunately United do seem to be panicking now."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"So every player they go in for, suddenly there’s an extra £10m on the price tag, and it’s something they’re going to have to pay because they’ve messed around with other players that they were hoping to get."

The 29-year-old played for Juventus on loan last season. Across 48 appearances in all competitions, he scored 12 goals and made nine assists.

"But Álvaro Morata is not as good as Robert Lewandowski. He’s not as good as Erling Haaland. He’s not as good as Darwin Núñez. If anything, they’ve missed the boat with all these center-forwards, so that’s why they’re looking at Adrien Rabiot, Morata, just to fill voids."

"They’re not Manchester United class with all respect to the players, when you look at Manchester United’s history and their number 9s and goalscorers."

He finished: "He might come in and do a job, and, if he does, I hope for his sake he does great and finds his home there. The fact that he’s been wandering around Europe shows that he hasn’t hit the ground wherever he’s been.”

