Skip to main content

Ex-Liverpool Star Questions Manchester United's Antony Signing

Former Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester City star Dietmar Hamann has questioned Manchester United's signing of Antony from Ajax.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Red Devils have made five new signings for the first team this summer and the latest one that has been made official is Antony.

Some such as Hamann, however, have criticised the club's willingness to pay so much money for a player who is not yet proven in any of Europe's elite leagues. 

He said the following to The Games Cabin: “Yes I do believe it’s a ridiculous amount of money to pay for him. I can see the £60 million for Anthony Gordon (Everton winger) making more sense than £84 million for Antony.

antony

"If you look at the players that have left Ajax in recent years, you have Matthijs de Ligt who failed at Juventus, Barcelona want to get rid of Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek went to Manchester United and was offloaded to Everton and didn’t even play at Everton.

He finished: "Hakim Ziyech also has failed at Chelsea. All these players coming from Ajax have failed. I know Erik ten Hag has previously coached Antony but that’s something that sticks in the back of my mind.” 

The 22-year-old made 82 appearances for the Amsterdam club, he scored 24 goals and made 22 assists in the process - impressing with his dribbling and passing in particular.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

antony
Quotes

Ex-Liverpool Star Questions Manchester United's Antony Signing

By Rhys James
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Opinions

Manchester United Vs. Leicester City Predicted XI - Casemiro To Make Debut

By Rhys James
Fernandes vs Southampton
Match Day

Leicester City vs Manchester United | Premier League | Match Preview

By Alex Wallace
de jong smile
News

Manchester United Still 'Dreaming' Of Frenkie De Jong Transfer

By Alex Wallace
James Garner
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Accept Bid For James Garner

By Rhys James
Lisandro Martinez Disputing The Ball With Che Adams At St. Mary's Stadium Southampton
News

Revealed: Manchester United Defender's Aggressive Meeting

By Seth Dooley
Ten Hag
Match Day

Erik Ten Hag's Leicester City Press Conference

By Seth Dooley
Fernandes vs Southampton
Match Day

Referee Confirmed For Manchester United Vs Leicester City

By Seth Dooley