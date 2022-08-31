Ex-Liverpool Star Questions Manchester United's Antony Signing

The Red Devils have made five new signings for the first team this summer and the latest one that has been made official is Antony.

Some such as Hamann, however, have criticised the club's willingness to pay so much money for a player who is not yet proven in any of Europe's elite leagues.

He said the following to The Games Cabin: “Yes I do believe it’s a ridiculous amount of money to pay for him. I can see the £60 million for Anthony Gordon (Everton winger) making more sense than £84 million for Antony.

"If you look at the players that have left Ajax in recent years, you have Matthijs de Ligt who failed at Juventus, Barcelona want to get rid of Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek went to Manchester United and was offloaded to Everton and didn’t even play at Everton.

He finished: "Hakim Ziyech also has failed at Chelsea. All these players coming from Ajax have failed. I know Erik ten Hag has previously coached Antony but that’s something that sticks in the back of my mind.”

The 22-year-old made 82 appearances for the Amsterdam club, he scored 24 goals and made 22 assists in the process - impressing with his dribbling and passing in particular.

