Ex-Liverpool Star Questions Manchester United's Signing Of Casemiro

Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson has questioned Manchester United's signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid.

The Red Devils have completed the signing of the defensive midfielder and he was officially revealed as a United player at Old Trafford before the team faced Liverpool on Monday.

Some have been critical of the signing, despite recognising that the 30-year-old is a top player. Johnson is one of them; he said the following to BettingOdds:

“It’s a tough one because he’s a great player and he’s won everything there is to win. However, I just don’t think he’s the player they need at the moment."

"I don’t think he’s going to get a game by the scruff of the neck. He’s not box to box, he’s just going to sit there and that’s a luxury they aren’t good enough for at the moment."

"It’s okay for him to do that at Real Madrid when he’s got players flying all around him, breaking up the play and winning the ball back but I don’t know if that’s what United need."

He finished: "Obviously, he’s a good player and he’s going to bring great experience. It probably will be a signing that the other players would like to see, but he’s not going to fix that team on his own.

The Brazilian won a total of five Champions League trophies with Los Blancos, making 336 appearances for them altogether. In that time, he also scored 31 goals and made 29 assists.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon