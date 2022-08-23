Ex-Liverpool Star Questions Whether Harry Maguire Would Succeed At Chelsea Amid Manchester United Exit Links

Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson has questioned whether or not Manchester United's Harry Maguire would be a good signing for Chelsea, amid the rumours linking him to the club.

The defender, much like most others in the United squad, endured a difficult season last year and despite starting the first two games as captain, finds himself linked to a Premier League rival.

Although he was initially the first choice in his position for manager Erik Ten Hag, the Englishman had to watch on from the bench as his side enjoyed their first victory of the season - a 2-1 triumph over Liverpool at Old Trafford. He was replaced by Raphael Varane in the starting lineup

Johnson said this to BettingOdds: “I’m not so sure. I know he gets a lot of criticism but if it’s not working for him at Manchester United then why would it work for him at Chelsea? Chelsea’s a step up. I don’t think that deal would happen at all."

He finished: “Chelsea fans would have seen all of his performances for Manchester United so I don’t think they’d be excited about a potential move at all.”

The star has made 146 appearances for The Red Devils so far since joining in 2019 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

