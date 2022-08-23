Ex-Liverpool Star Says Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic Would Go Straight Into Manchester United's XI

Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson has said that Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic would go straight into Manchester United's lineup, amid the rumours linking him to the club.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a forward as the end of the transfer window approaches and the winger appears on their shortlist, if reports are to be believed. Allegedly, it would be a loan deal.

Johnson told BettingOdds: “Pulisic would probably go straight in Manchester United’s starting XI. United have signed so many of these sorts of players and they haven’t worked out."

"For me, they keep buying in positions that they don’t really need. They just need to get the players they’ve bought already firing. I like Pulisic a lot."

The USA international played 38 games in all competitions last season, scoring eight goals and making five assists in total.

"He seems like a good lad, he’s got ability, he works hard for the team and I definitely believe he’d improve Manchester United’s team but I believe they’ve got bigger concerns elsewhere."

“Chelsea don’t need to sell or loan players to United, do they? If Pulisic is available then he’s going to have a lot of options, isn’t he? I don’t believe United would be his first choice. Clubs have to be tactical, don’t they?"

He finished: Manchester United aren’t a threat to Chelsea but you don’t want to improve them as one day United are going to bounce back aren’t they?”

