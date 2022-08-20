Ex-Liverpool Star Says #EmptyOldTrafford Will Give Manchester United A Disadvantage In Derby

Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman has said that #EmptyOldTrafford will give Manchester United a disadvantage in the North-West Derby.

The fans have had to endure another frustrating summer and as the transfer window comes to a close, they only have three players through the door and ready to play, with Real Madrid's Casemiro yet to complete his medical at the time of writing.

Fans have started a campaign with the plans of making Old Trafford sparsely populated for the match on Monday against Liverpool, in protest against the club's owners - the Glazer family.

IMAGO / PA Images

McManaman told HorceRacing.net: "If you’re Liverpool, then playing in front of an empty crowd is a lot easier. I don’t think Liverpool will be too bothered as last season was incredibly raucous."

"In fact, it’s always raucous in these fixtures at Old Trafford as there’s genuine hatred between both clubs. If people start standing up and leaving or don’t even turn up to the game, then it will make it far easier for Liverpool players as the away support will be completely full as it was last year."

He finished: "If United have any chance then they will need the atmosphere to be raucous. That talk of fans being the twelfth man is certainly a thing that exists.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon