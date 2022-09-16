Ex-Liverpool Star Says Manchester United May Be 'Kicking Themselves' Over Not Getting Thomas Tuchel

Manchester United endured a poor season in the previous campaign and were on the search for a new manager to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the long-term.

Eventually, The Red Devils settled on Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman has had a good start to life in Manchester all in all as his team have won the last four Premier League games while winning one of two in the Europa League.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have sacked their Champions League winning boss Thomas Tuchel and Glen Johnson spoke to Betting Odds about the possibility that they could have waited to see if the German would be available rather than sticking with Ten Hag.

He said: “His (Tuchel's) stock wouldn’t have dropped at all. He would be on anybody’s shortlist. I’m not necessarily saying he would be everybody’s number one target, but he’d definitely be in the conversation. It was only 18 months ago when they won the Champions League.

“Yes, they (United) may be kicking themselves a little bit. Hindsight’s a wonderful thing isn’t it? If they knew he could be departing so suddenly then maybe they would have waited, but you can’t just sit there and wait.

He finished: "You need to do the deal that’s best for you at that time rather than waiting for somebody you want to become available. Manchester United are seemingly doing better under Erik ten Hag so perhaps they’re just as happy anyway.”

