Skip to main content

Ex-Liverpool Star Says Manchester United May Be 'Kicking Themselves' Over Not Getting Thomas Tuchel

Ex-Liverpool star Glen Johnson has talked about the possibility that Manchester United could have waited and got Thomas Tuchel from Chelsea rather than getting Erik Ten Hag.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United endured a poor season in the previous campaign and were on the search for a new manager to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the long-term.

Eventually, The Red Devils settled on Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman has had a good start to life in Manchester all in all as his team have won the last four Premier League games while winning one of two in the Europa League.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have sacked their Champions League winning boss Thomas Tuchel and Glen Johnson spoke to Betting Odds about the possibility that they could have waited to see if the German would be available rather than sticking with Ten Hag.

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel

He said: “His (Tuchel's) stock wouldn’t have dropped at all. He would be on anybody’s shortlist. I’m not necessarily saying he would be everybody’s number one target, but he’d definitely be in the conversation. It was only 18 months ago when they won the Champions League.

“Yes, they (United) may be kicking themselves a little bit. Hindsight’s a wonderful thing isn’t it? If they knew he could be departing so suddenly then maybe they would have waited, but you can’t just sit there and wait. 

He finished: "You need to do the deal that’s best for you at that time rather than waiting for somebody you want to become available. Manchester United are seemingly doing better under Erik ten Hag so perhaps they’re just as happy anyway.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

tuchel united links
Quotes

Ex-Liverpool Star Says Manchester United May Be 'Kicking Themselves' Over Not Getting Thomas Tuchel

By Rhys James
Lisandro Martinez
Quotes

Lisandro Martinez Says Why He Joined Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag
Transfers

Report: Four Positions Erik Ten Hag Wants To Strengthen His Manchester United Side In

By Rhys James
Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo At Europa League 2022 Sheriff Clash
Match Day

Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United | UEFA Europa League | Match Report

By Saul Escudero
Erik ten Hag instructing players
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Says Manchester United Will Consider January Transfers

By Rhys James
Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Christian Eriksen’s Man Of The Match Performance vs Sheriff In Numbers

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag On Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United & Cristiano Ronaldo Goal

By Rhys James
Ronaldo
Match Day

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Doubles Manchester United Lead Against Sheriff

By Alex Wallace