Ex-Liverpool Star Says Manchester United Should Sell Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson has said that Manchester United should sell Cristiano Ronaldo.

The superstar was initially expected to stay at Old Trafford this season but after rumours came out in the summer about him being dissatisfied with the club, it looks possible that he could depart with a week left of the window.

Ronaldo started the season on the bench, as he was lacking match fitness, but returned to the starting lineup in United's 4-0 away defeat to Brentford. He was then dropped back to being a substitute for the team's emphatic 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday.

Johnson told BettingOdds: “Yes, I think they should (Sell Ronaldo). There have been strong rumours of his departure and there’s no smoke without fire. I’m not saying he’s a bad apple but it isn’t working at the moment.

“I don’t know if he’s causing problems because I’m not in the dressing room. If the rumours are true then it makes sense."

He finished: "The other players should be bigger and stronger and not allow one player to upset the whole dressing room. It’s probably got an element of truth in it, but it can’t all be true.”

