Ex Liverpool Star Says Manchester United Won’t Finish In Top Five

An ex Liverpool star has stated that Manchester United will not finish in the top five of the Premier League.

The ex players claim comes after United defeated Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

However, the former Liverpool man still thinks that Arsenal will finish in the top three of the Premier League, despite the loss.

United have now won four on the bounce and Arsenal have won five out of their six opening games.

The former Liverpool player in question is John Barnes, regarded as a legend towards Liverpool fans.

Following United’s victory, Barnes spoke on both sides to BonusCodeBets where he said;

“Man City and Liverpool are going to be the top two again then after them will be Tottenham. Then Arsenal and Chelsea; Arsenal are doing really well at this moment in time but of course, they've still got a young side and if they go through a bit of a sticky patch, the young players probably need a bit more experience. I don't see United finishing in the top five because of the strength of the other teams.

It will be between Arsenal and Chelsea for the fourth spot, then United will be in sixth, but I think the top three will be Man City and Liverpool or Liverpool and Man City then Tottenham.”

