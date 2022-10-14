Ex-Liverpool Star Warns Chelsea About Signing Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United

Manchester United completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window of 2021 and the superstar's return to the club was met with massive backing from the supporters.

However, his place in the team has been questioned quite often since his arrival and some wonder whether or not it is worth the team using him on a regular basis. New manager Erik Ten Hag seems to have the same worries, as the striker has only started one league game all season.

When he has played, he has not been as effective as he has in the past and while that is to be expected given his age, the 37-year-old has only managed one goal from open play so far this campaign in all competitions.

Ronaldo's future has been speculated about and last summer there were even rumours linking him to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson spoke about it to Betting Odds: “It’s a tough one because obviously he’s an icon and has been one of the best players in the world for a long long time."

"Commercially, whichever club that signs him is going to make a fortune, but is he going to improve Chelsea’s team right now? Probably not."

He finished: "I think he’ll be a big player to have around because he’s a big character and he’d be great to have around the dressing room. However, I think you have to be careful as to why you are signing him.”

