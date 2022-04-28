Ex Liverpool Star 'Worried' About Manchester United's Erik Ten Hag Appointment

An ex Liverpool player has admitted he is "Worried" about Manchester United's appointment of Erik Ten Hag.

At the end of the current season the Dutchman will become Manchester United manager, and the good job he has done at Ajax has lead many rival fans and ex-players to turn their heads slightly.

That includes former defender Glen Johnson, who used to play for Chelsea as well as the Merseyside team.

He spoke to Ggrecon: “I’m worried in the sense that he’s going to get Liverpool and Chelsea’s attention."

"Manchester United are capable of getting it right. They’ve got fantastic players, and if the manager gets it right then they’re going to bounce much further up the table."

"I guess while some people like to watch Manchester United struggle, I think a new appointment will rally the troops."

Johnson finished: "There’s going to be a long game plan, and if Erik ten Hag can get the individuals working as a team, then of course they’re going to be a big threat to the others.”

