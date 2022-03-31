Skip to main content
Ex Mancester United Defender: Luke Shaw is 'Lucky' to be in the England Squad, and His Comments Were 'Wrong'

An ex Manchester United defender has claimed Luke Shaw is "Lucky" to be in the Manchester United, and that his comments about feeling more wanted on England duty were "Wrong" to make.

Shaw has struggled at times this season with The Red Devils, and former right-back Paul Parker gave his thoughts.

Parker told Betfred: “He’s getting a good run in the England side because (Ben) Chilwell isn’t fit and there isn’t anyone at the moment currently pushing him for that spot."

"Shaw’s comments were wrong if I’m being honest. Everyone would have seen that as smug and a dig about what’s going on at Manchester United."

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw

"When you look at his situation then you can come out and say that he’s not playing for United as he hasn’t been consistently good enough."

The 57 year old went on to say Shaw is lucky to be in the position he is, considering form.

"He’s fortunate that Gareth (Southgate) hasn’t got many left-backs to call on."

He finished: "He’s a fortunate player and he shouldn’t be using England to make a dig at people at Manchester United.” 

