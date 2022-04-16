Skip to main content
Ex-Manchester United Coach Hails Roma's Jose Mourinho as: 'Very, Very Intelligent Man'

Former Manchester United coach Kieren McKenna has praised Jose Mourinho - calling him a "Very, very intelligent man".

The Northern Irishmen worked under Mourinho when he was still Red Devils boss, and he was promoted by him in 2018 from the u23's.

Now working as the Ipswich Town manager, leaving the club shortly after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departed, he spoke about his time with the Special One.

He told The Times: "He saw something in me, in my work in the academy”

Kieren Mckenna

“He put that faith in me. Jose was a great manager to work for, he has fantastic qualities.

“I could see why he’s been so successful in his career, he’s a fantastic communicator across different languages, he’s a very, very intelligent man. Very, very smart.

McKenna finished: “He was a big inspiration to me, he had a real determination to win, had a real love of winning and a real hatred of losing.”

