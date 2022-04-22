Ex-Manchester United Defender Does Not Fancy Red Devils in Vital Arsenal Clash

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has made it clear that he doesn't fancy Ralf Rangnick's side to win against Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend.

United take on Arsenal on Saturday and as things stand, Rangnick's side are sixth in the table - three points behind Mikel Arteta's Gunners side. Tottenham are at fourth, but only ahead of Arsenal on goal difference.

IMAGO / PA Images

Parker spoke to BettingExpert recently and he gave his views about the upcoming game at the Emirates involving the two top four rivals.

The former England international said: "Arsenal is such a big game. Emirates is going to be sold out and I don’t think that they (Manchester United) got a chance there."

“Well, it’s a kind of a game where Arsenal can suddenly go “bang” and everything works great for them. The young players come up all of a sudden, Arsenal is the best team, Arteta should be the manager of Barcelona, everything. That’s what the press is like at this moment of time.”

“They could flip."

"It’s just that kind of game where Arsenal could mostly think – 'Yeah, this is the one. But you don’t know, Manchester United, I think you know what you are going to get from them, they haven’t done anything the whole season."

United had beaten Arsenal in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, beating them 3-2, thanks a second-half penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |