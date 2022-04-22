Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Ex-Manchester United Defender Does Not Fancy Red Devils in Vital Arsenal Clash

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has made it clear that he doesn't fancy Ralf Rangnick's side to win against Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend.

United take on Arsenal on Saturday and as things stand, Rangnick's side are sixth in the table - three points behind Mikel Arteta's Gunners side. Tottenham are at fourth, but only ahead of Arsenal on goal difference.

Ralf Rangnick

Parker spoke to BettingExpert recently and he gave his views about the upcoming game at the Emirates involving the two top four rivals.

The former England international said: "Arsenal is such a big game. Emirates is going to be sold out and I don’t think that they (Manchester United) got a chance there."

“Well, it’s a kind of a game where Arsenal can suddenly go “bang” and everything works great for them. The young players come up all of a sudden, Arsenal is the best team, Arteta should be the manager of Barcelona, everything. That’s what the press is like at this moment of time.”

“They could flip."

"It’s just that kind of game where Arsenal could mostly think – 'Yeah, this is the one. But you don’t know, Manchester United, I think you know what you are going to get from them, they haven’t done anything the whole season."

United had beaten Arsenal in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, beating them 3-2, thanks a second-half penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Defender Does Not Fancy Red Devils in Vital Arsenal Clash

By Kaustubh Pandey4 minutes ago
Rashford
News

Report: Marcus Rashford Set to Stay at Manchester United Following Appointment of Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace36 minutes ago
Arsenal
Match Day

Arsenal v Manchester United | How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew40 minutes ago
Harry Maguire
News

Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Set to Be Dropped Against Arsenal

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Erik ten Hag
News

"I won't change my vision": Erik Ten Hag Makes Bold Statement Ahead Of Manchester United Takeover.

By James Ridge1 hour ago
Rice
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Declan Rice Will Not Sign New West Ham Contract

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
maguire
News

Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Receives Bomb Threat - English Police Makes Further Investigations

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
Antony and Erik Ten Hag
Transfers

Report: New Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Plans To Keep Only A Few - No Room For Cristiano Ronaldo?

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago