Ex-Manchester United Defender Names Erik Ten Hag's Best Signing Of the Summer So Far

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has named who he believes is the club's best signing of the summer so far.

The Red Devils have signed left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer and central defender Lisandro Martinez from AFC Ajax. Parker believes the class of Eriksen will make the biggest difference.

He told MyBettingSites: “Christian Eriksen is their best signing so far. Manchester United have not signed enough yet, but so far, he is the best signing."

"He helped Brentford stay up in the Premier League. They were in a terrible period before he arrived, and he did it incredibly for ‘The Bees’. But I would still say that Eriksen doesn’t solve the problem in the midfield."

"He is a fantastic player but he isn’t the warrior they need on the defensive midfield. But he will bring creativity and he really showed for Brentford that he is still amazing both with and without the ball, despite what happened to him under the Euros.”

Despite bringing in quality in Eriksen, United's squad is still very short on deeper lying midfielders - with Scott Mctominay and Fred the only two who have experience playing there in the Premier League, following the departures of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba at the end of last season.

“Manchester United’s most important task this transfer window is to bring a world-class defensive midfielder to the club. It would make a huge difference if they could bring Frenkie De Jong to the club.”

“They don’t have a player in the midfield that can control the other players, and they don´t have a player that is able to tackle a player from the opposite team and then keep the ball without panicking."

The 58-year-old finished: "If they can bring in such a player, it will also make the other Manchester United players better.”

