Ex-Manchester United Defender: 'United Need to Run Their Club Like a Football Club, Rather Than a Marketing Tool'

Former Manchester United right-back Paul Parker criticised Manchester United's hierarchy, claiming they run the club like a "Marketing tool".

The Englishman spoke about Mauricio Pochettino - and claimed it did not matter who the club appointed as manager as long as the club is continued to be run as it is.

He told Betfred: “I’ve said it a thousand times, it doesn’t matter who comes in and takes the job, it’s what’s going to happen above them and how they’re going to change. Are they going to allow the next manager to do what they want to do?"

“Mauricio Pochettino turned Tottenham around and they overachieved with him in charge, qualifying for the Champions League and getting them to the final."

"People said it’s a weakness that he hadn’t won anything but everybody’s got to start somewhere."

"There’s only certain things that clubs and individuals can win, so put that suggestion to bed. It’s a weak argument. United need to run their club like a football club rather than a marketing tool.”

Manchester United part-owners Joel and Avram Glazer IMAGO / PA Images

The 57 year-old was also asked about the upcoming Manchester derby.

“When you add the points difference to levels of performances, levels of discipline and the levels of consistency of the players of Manchester City against those of Manchester United then the difference between them is a grand canyon."

"However, over 90 minutes, a team can go against the grain and win a game of football. You can celebrate it but that gap doesn’t suddenly change. You can’t just close a gap up over 90 minutes of football."

“The most honest of Manchester United fans knows the difference between the two clubs. They would just take anything from the game this weekend."

Cristiano Ronaldo in the previous Manchester Derby, which ended 2-0 to City IMAGO / PA Images

"Anything that’ll help get them closer to a top four spot. It will be embarrassing for a lot of Manchester United fans having to talk that way"

Finally, he spoke on The Red Devil's impressive recent record at the Etihad Stadium - and whether it could make a difference this Sunday when they play there.

"Stats are just there to embellish things and hide things."

"I believe in performances and I’d look at Manchester City’s performances and the way their players have been performing over a duration of time and compare that to Manchester United."

"If you were a United player and you’d been watching City then you’d be a little bit worried."

“I can’t wear rose-tinted glasses, I’ve got to predict a Manchester City win.”

