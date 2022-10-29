Skip to main content
Ex-Manchester United Star: Diogo Dalot Could Leave Manchester United

Ex-Manchester United star Louis Saha has said that Diogo Dalot could still leave Manchester United next year.
Manchester United have been a much-improved side this season and one of the main benefiting stars with the upturn in form is Diogo Dalot.

He signed in the summer of 2018 for then-manager Jose Mourinho but struggled under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get minutes. After a successful loan spell at AC Milan, he returned and won his place in the team over Aaron Wan-Bissaka when interim boss Ralf Rangnick arrived last season.

Erik Ten Hag is also a fan of the right-back and has overseen his impressive development this campaign. Ex-Manchester United striker Louis Saha spoke about it to The Games Cabin

“I think he’s (Dalot) improved lately. He’s had a pretty unstable career at Manchester United, but I believe he showed a lot of potential going forward, despite making bad mistakes in terms of positioning and having the right level of aggressiveness you need in his position.

Louis Saha

"Now he seems to have got the right balance and I’m very happy for him as I’ve always rated him in terms of potential.

The Portuguese international's contract is set to run out next summer, though and it is unclear whether or not he will remain at the club with the likes of FC Barcelona said to be interested.

“Regarding his contract situation, all he needs to do is retain the same level of stability that he’s been showing and I advise him to actually enjoy these moments at United because you don’t know what you’re going to get at another club. It’s nice to be linked with big clubs but let’s see what happens in the summer.”

