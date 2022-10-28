Ex-Manchester United Star: Harry Maguire Should Start For England At The World Cup

Harry Maguire has struggled to get game time for Manchester United this season, despite beginning the season as one of the first-choice players.

It does look likely that the star will still be called up for England for the World Cup, though, and ex-United star Wes Brown spoke to Top Rated Casinos about him.

He was asked if he thinks the defender should be called up: "I do, if you look at the squad we haven’t got many centre-backs anyway. The manager could always bring in someone new, but that normally doesn’t happen, and except for the previous game, Harry’s always played pretty well for the national team as well.

"So it’s a tough one for the manager because I know he wants people playing week in, week out for the clubs, but I do think that Harry’s been a big part of that England squad and someone that’s been on the journey with Southgate as well. I think he will be picked and will probably start."

Fellow Red Devils defender Raphael Varane got injured recently and it could be an opportunity for Maguire to win more starts. Brown talked about that too:

"Harry will be gutted that he’s not playing in the first place. Whether it’s Lindelof or Harry Maguire, that’s up to the manager, but it’s massive.

"If Harry does play it’s a boost for England in the sense that he’s getting some games under his belt. . This is where the squad steps up and maybe it’s Harry, he will want to prove people wrong."

