Ex-Manchester United Star Labels Scott Mctominay As 'Nightclub Bouncer'

Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has criticized Scott Mctominay, calling him a "Nightclub bouncer" and saying that Casemiro is better.
Manchester United bought Real Madrid legend Casemiro last summer and many believed that he would go straight into the team without any question. However, it has been more difficult for him to get in than many people first thought.

The five-time Champions League winner faced tough competition from Scott Mctominay and until the game versus Everton on Sunday, the Scotsman kept him out of the starting 11 in Premier League matches.

Paul Parker spoke to Be My Bet and compared the two, making it clear that he believes Casemiro should always be starting over him:

“I think Erik ten Hag must have realised that now he has to start with Casemiro. Ten Hag needs his experience of being involved in big games of trying to control the midfield, the tempo, to try to keep the ball. He has gotten better and better.

Scott Mctominay

"Everyone keeps talking about Scott McTominay doing well and looking good, the reason why people are saying that is because he hasn’t been that good previously.

“Scott McTominay, his idea of closing off is kicking people. If he can’t win the ball, he pulls them down, it becomes a wrestling match. That is his idea of trying to be tough in the midfield.

He finished: “It is tough on the street as a nightclub bouncer. But on the football pitch, it doesn’t work. Scott McTominay doesn’t achieve anything for Manchester United at the level that they want to go, and where they should be.”

