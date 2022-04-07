Ex-Manchester United Player Defends Harry Maguire, Blaming Lack of a Consistent Partner For His Form

A former Manchester United player has defended the form of Harry Maguire this season, claiming the lack of a consistent partner for the center-back is one if the reasons for it.

On international duty the 29 year-old was booed by England fans, much to the surprise of many, and former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick felt it was uncalled for.

He told CaughtOffside: “It’s hugely disappointing to see Maguire being booed after what he’s done for England.”

“He’s never let them down and he’s been part of the most successful squad since 1966."

"He’s a key part of those performances at the World Cup and the Euros, keeping clean sheets for England, and he deserves huge credit for that."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chadwick went on to talk about his situation at United.

“He’s not been at his best for United this season, but players have dips in form all the time. He’s the captain of the club, the manager’s shown faith in him, and I’m sure he can get back to his best."

“It doesn’t help that he hasn’t had a regular partner for United."

"Varane’s had a lot of injuries since joining … he had quite a good relationship with Lindelof last season but they’ve not played together as regularly this season."

He finished: “Overall, I’m quite sure we’ll see Maguire back to his best soon and having a stable partnership at the back will help that.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |