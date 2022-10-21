Ex-Manchester United Star Says Bruno Fernandes Is Better Without Ronaldo

Manchester United have seen huge improvements this season under new manager Erik Ten Hag and a few players have looked a lot better than the versions of them we saw last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one example of a player who has struggled, though, and he has spent most of his time having to make do trying to make an impact off the bench.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has split the United fanbase somewhat with his performances but he played well against Tottenham Hotspur, where he scored in a dominant 2-0 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature in that game and, in fact, refused to come off the bench according to the manager and stormed off down the tunnel before full-time.

Paul Parker, who enjoyed success for the club in the 1990s, said the following to My Betting Sites:

“Bruno Fernandes played his best game by a country mile (Against Spurs), and he took responsibility. He was taking the freekicks, created chances and played really well. Now, everything is not just about Ronaldo and Fernandes will benefit from that.

"Bruno Fernandes will from now on be judged way harder because he has raised his bar, and he needs to stick to this attitude he is showing at the moment while taking responsibility.

“What he is showing at the moment is that he is way more disciplined and that he is not only able to play well in front of empty stadiums.

He finished: “But even though I´m praising him for having changed his attitude, I´m also very sceptical whether he is able to continue down this path."

