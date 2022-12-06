Skip to main content
Ex-Manchester United Star Calls For England To Drop Luke Shaw

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Ex-Manchester United Star Calls For England To Drop Luke Shaw

Ex-Manchester United Star Paul Parker has said that England should drop Luke Shaw for Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Luke Shaw has been one of the mainstays in the England team since his huge success in the last major tournament Euro 2020, playing throughout the competition and even scoring in the final versus Italy.

The left-back has started well in most people's eyes in this World Cup, too, with some good performances. Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker have battled for a place at right-back.

But Paul Parker, who used to play as a fullback for both United and England, much like Shaw, has said that the star should not be starting and it instead should be Trippier there, out of his usual position.

Luke Shaw Manchester United Premier League Goodison Park Everton

He said this to Bonus Code Bets“Kyle Walker should always be in England's starting lineup. No one can match his pace and his amazing ability to defend. He can neutralise the best players in the world, even Kylian Mbappé.

“But I wouldn’t say that Kieran Trippier shouldn’t be in the starting lineup. I think he should play as a left-back instead of Luke Shaw."

"Trippier got a lot to offer on set pieces and he is not a bad defender. I would say that Walker and Trippier should be the starting fullbacks.”

Shaw had a rough start to the season being replaced by new signing Tyrell Malacia at his club but regained his spot and looks set to be first-choice for club and country this season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

luke shaw
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Calls For England To Drop Luke Shaw

By Rhys James
Enzo Fernandez Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022
Opinions

Manchester United Must Push To Sign Enzo Fernandez

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Wes Brown 'Not Surprised' With Cristiano Ronaldo To Saudi Arabia Rumours

By Rhys James
Martin Zubimendi Real Sociedad Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Transfers

Manchester United Willing To Pay Release Clause For Midfielder

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar
Match Day

Where To Watch Brazil v South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round Of 16, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Yann Sommer
Transfers

Manchester United Want To Sign Goalkeeper Yann Sommer

By Alex Wallace
Jude Bellingham England FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Where To Watch England v Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round Of 16, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

FIFA World Cup 2022 Top Goal Scorers and Most Assists

By Alex Wallace