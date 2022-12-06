Ex-Manchester United Star Calls For England To Drop Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw has been one of the mainstays in the England team since his huge success in the last major tournament Euro 2020, playing throughout the competition and even scoring in the final versus Italy.

The left-back has started well in most people's eyes in this World Cup, too, with some good performances. Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker have battled for a place at right-back.

But Paul Parker, who used to play as a fullback for both United and England, much like Shaw, has said that the star should not be starting and it instead should be Trippier there, out of his usual position.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

He said this to Bonus Code Bets: “Kyle Walker should always be in England's starting lineup. No one can match his pace and his amazing ability to defend. He can neutralise the best players in the world, even Kylian Mbappé.

“But I wouldn’t say that Kieran Trippier shouldn’t be in the starting lineup. I think he should play as a left-back instead of Luke Shaw."

"Trippier got a lot to offer on set pieces and he is not a bad defender. I would say that Walker and Trippier should be the starting fullbacks.”

Shaw had a rough start to the season being replaced by new signing Tyrell Malacia at his club but regained his spot and looks set to be first-choice for club and country this season.

