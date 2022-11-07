Ex-Manchester United Star Compares Casemiro To Liverpool's Fabinho

Manchester United made five signings in the most recent transfer window and new manager Erik Ten Hag has received a lot of praise for the way he has transformed the side in more ways than one.

The midfield is the area of the team which has seen the most change. Christian Eriksen was brought in on a free transfer as well as former Real Madrid star Casemiro.

Both have been great so far and the latter has received some praise from Louis Saha, who enjoyed success for United in the latter days of Sir Alex Ferguson's time at the club. He said the following to GGRecon:

“We’ve heard some pundits claim he’s getting older and this and that, but the guy is a five-time Champions League winner. He’s not been behind the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Gareth Bale in Real Madrid’s teams over the years, he’s been the player that dictates the tempo.

Casemiro scoring against Chelsea IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"I’m not talking about small teams here, I’m talking about a Real Madrid side that at times has been the best in the world in recent years. Let’s respect his pedigree.

"He’s been introduced slowly by Erik ten Hag and he’s come into the team and shown what an intelligent footballer he is. He makes whoever’s playing with him in midfield more confident and I can’t understand anybody who questioned his signing during the summer.

“I believe the quality of the player is as good as Fabinho at Liverpool. Those guys in the middle of the park are so important to the team as they protect the defence and dictate the tempo of the team for the most difficult games, for the most tactical games and for the games where only a few key details can make the difference.

He finished: "He’s been used to playing in the most pressurised games for years and has been involved in multiple Champions League winning finals.”

