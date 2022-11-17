Ex-Manchester United Star Says Cristiano Ronaldo Would Struggle In MLS

There is no doubt Cristiano Ronaldo has a legacy with Manchester United fans but many believe it has recently been damaged by his interview with Piers Morgan - where he slammed the club, manager and much more.

After that, it looks like he has played his last game for the Red Devils. The World Cup is up next and he will be looking to put in a good display to attract interest.

Former United defender Paul Parker spoke about his possible next destination to My Betting Sites:

"Honestly, I think Ronaldo would struggle in the MLS because it’s a very physical league and the players over there are fit and agile. I don’t think the Americans would like to hear that MLS is the next destination for finished players."

IMAGO / Sportimage

“Ronaldo will never get the option to get into a Champions League side. No teams in Europe want him and no manager with respect for himself would take him into the team.”

“He doesn’t even have the level to play for Sporting Lisbon and his next destination will probably be a PR move."

He finished: "He knows that he can strengthen his brand by moving to the US and the clubs over there might see this as a good PR opportunity, even though I think he would struggle football-wise.”

