Skip to main content
Ex-Manchester United Star Says Cristiano Ronaldo Would Struggle In MLS

IMAGO / PA Images

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Cristiano Ronaldo Would Struggle In MLS

Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has said that Cristiano Ronaldo would "Struggle" in Major League Soccer, a possible next destination for him after the World Cup.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

There is no doubt Cristiano Ronaldo has a legacy with Manchester United fans but many believe it has recently been damaged by his interview with Piers Morgan - where he slammed the club, manager and much more.

After that, it looks like he has played his last game for the Red Devils. The World Cup is up next and he will be looking to put in a good display to attract interest.

Former United defender Paul Parker spoke about his possible next destination to My Betting Sites:

"Honestly, I think Ronaldo would struggle in the MLS because it’s a very physical league and the players over there are fit and agile. I don’t think the Americans would like to hear that MLS is the next destination for finished players."

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

“Ronaldo will never get the option to get into a Champions League side. No teams in Europe want him and no manager with respect for himself would take him into the team.”

“He doesn’t even have the level to play for Sporting Lisbon and his next destination will probably be a PR move."

He finished: "He knows that he can strengthen his brand by moving to the US and the clubs over there might see this as a good PR opportunity, even though I think he would struggle football-wise.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Cristiano Ronaldo Would Struggle In MLS

By Rhys James
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Confused By The New Generation Of Young Footballers

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn’t Understand Constant Media Criticism

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Says Manchester City Tried Very Hard To Sign Him Before Manchester United Return

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup
Opinions

Who Are The Dark Horses Of The FIFA World Cup 2022

By Alex Wallace
Raphael Varane Manchester United Chelsea
Quotes

Raphael Varane Breaks Silence On Cristiano Ronaldo Interview

By Rhys James
Ronaldo
News

Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s Full Interview With Piers Morgan

By Alex Wallace
Victor Osimhen
News

Victor Osimhen Is On Manchester United's Radar

By Ben Patterson