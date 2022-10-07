Ex-Manchester United Star: Fred Should Play Over Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United signed Fred in 2018 and he has had a mixed reception from fans since joining the team.

The star was an important part of interim manager Ralf Rangnick's side last season but has not received the same game-time under new boss Erik Ten Hag.

Paul Parker, who enjoyed success with the club in the 1990s, spoke to Be My Bet about the 29-year-old:

“Fred, at this moment in time, deserves the opportunity to play. He is a really good player. In my opinion, he should play instead of (Bruno) Fernandes who is moaning and waving his arms at his teammates all the time.

IMAGO / News Images

“With Fred on the pitch, you will get someone who is quicker across the floor, someone who is very clever in how he defends. He doesn’t give away many faults, but he puts people under pressure.

The Brazilian has only started three games all season for his club and some might wonder whether or not he has a future in Manchester anymore.

“If the opportunity comes along, I am sure that he and his agent are considering moving to a new club in January.

“Fred has been like a super pro in Man United. He is not moaning, and he has never really been a problem.

He finished: “You’ve got to say to yourself, as a manager, he can’t be doing that bad if he is playing regularly on the Brazil side.”

