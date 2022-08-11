Skip to main content

Ex-Manchester United Star Insists We Should Not Judge Adrien Rabiot Yet Amid Juventus Exit Links

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has said that we should not judge Adrien Rabiot yet, amid his Juventus exit links.

The Red Devils have been in the market for a midfielder all summer and despite the transfer window not being over yet, as it goes on it seems less and less likely that the club will land their number one target: Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona.

Related to this or not, the club have been strongly linked with Juventus midfielder Rabiot in recent days and there has been some backlash from fans regarding the rumours. 

Parker, who used to play in defence for United and the England national team, spoke to Futfanatico: "Everyone is throwing up a wall of hate against him (Adrian Rabiot) at the moment because everyone is looking at his history. They (Man Utd) need something different. They need somebody who’s got a point to prove."

Adrien Rabiot

"I think, if you would have looked at the same things in 1992 when Eric Cantona come to Manchester United. The only thing he was living off was the season with Leeds and winning the league and winning the Championship; the last league Championship and beating Manchester United to that title as well. That’s all Eric had in his locker."

"So Manchester United fans could have been saying that about him then. I don’t think you can really judge him (Rabiot) straight away. Some people find their home."

He finished: "Eric Cantona found his home. He was a maverick and he found a sheriff in Sir Alex Ferguson, who was willing to leave the jail door open for him and that’s called good management, so maybe if he (Rabiot) gets managed right you can get more." 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Adrien Rabiot
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Insists We Should Not Judge Adrien Rabiot Yet Amid Juventus Exit Links

By Rhys James47 seconds ago
werner
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Were In Talks With Former Chelsea Striker Timo Werner

By Saul Escudero30 minutes ago
William Gallas
Quotes

Former Arsenal and Chelsea Defender Shares Opinion on Manchester United

By Seth Dooley3 hours ago
laird
Transfers

Manchester United Agree Ethan Laird Loan Deal With Championship Side As Watford Deal Collapses

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
Exclusives

Exclusive | ‘No Excuses’ - Louis Saha on Erik Ten Hag’s Future at Manchester United

By Charlie Webb8 hours ago
Ismaila Sarr
Transfers

Report: Leeds United Closing In On Manchester United Target Ismaila Sarr

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Lindelof
Transfers

Report: AS Roma Turning Their Attention To Other Manchester United Defender

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Javier Hernandez
Transfers

Former Manchester United Striker Javier Hernandez - "If United Came For Me, I'd Say Yes"

By Saul Escudero17 hours ago