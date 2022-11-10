Skip to main content
Ex-Manchester United Star Says Jadon Sancho Could Be 'Worst Buy Ever'

IMAGO / Sportimage

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Jadon Sancho Could Be 'Worst Buy Ever'

Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has said Jadon Sancho could be the club's "Worst but ever" after arriving from Borussia Dortmund.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jadon Sancho arrived from the German Bundesliga in the summer of 2021, when United were managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After years of being linked, the club finally paid the money - which ended up being a huge reported fee of 85million Euros.

The star had an underwhelming first season but that was the same as, give or take, every player in the squad in the 21/22 campaign. The team has looked far better this season, though, and the Englishman is still struggling to impress. 

He has 10 appearances in the starting 11 in the Premier League this season and has so far got two goals and one assist in the competition.

Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo At Europa League 2022 Sheriff Clash

Paul Parker, who enjoyed success for the Red Devils in the 1990s, spoke about the 22-year-old to Bettors:

“If you look at the money Man United paid for him, I would say that he could end up being the worst buy ever in Manchester United’s history.

“To be honest I´ve never really understood why Man United paid so much money for Jadon Sancho.

"He has a lot of issues because he is never attacking fullbacks, he is passing backwards and is not really challenging his direct opponent.

“The way you play in Germany is completely different to the Premier League and it seems like he´ll never be able to adapt well enough to be a key player for Man United.”

The star has struggled with injury recently but should be back in the United squad soon.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Jadon Sancho Manchester United
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Jadon Sancho Could Be 'Worst Buy Ever'

By Rhys James
rashford
News

England Announce World Cup Squad, Manchester United Trio Included

By Alex Wallace
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Closing In On Manchester United Exit

By Alex Wallace
varane liverpool bangkok
News

Raphael Varane Included In France's World Cup Squad

By Ben Patterson
rashford
News

Gareth Southgate Considering Recalling Marcus Rashford To England Squad

By Ben Patterson
Enzo Fernandez Benfica
Transfers

Manchester United Determined To Sign Benfica Midfielder Enzo Fernandez In January

By Alex Wallace
Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfers

Manchester United And Liverpool Interested In 'Wonderkid' Striker Youssoufa Moukoko

By Alex Wallace
Diogo Dalot Manchester United
Transfers

Diogo Dalot & Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United Fate Revealed

By Rhys James