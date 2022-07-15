Skip to main content

Ex-Manchester United Star Luis Nani Speaks Following Melbourne Victory Cameo

Luis Nani has spoken following his cameo in a pre season game versus his former club Manchester United, for Australian side Melbourne Victory.

United won the game 4-1, with goals from Anthony Martial and Scott Mctominay in the first half, then later Marcus Rashford and an own goal from a Tahith Chong cross in the second half.

Nani started the game on the bench, and just as the game was coming to a close and it looked like we would not get to see the former star in action, he was brought on for a cameo in the final minutes, to a wonderful reception from fans all around the stadium.

Luis Nani

The Portuguese forward said: "It was fantastic, what a great feeling. It's amazing when you can feel the warmth of the fans. All the good memories at United came to my head and made me miss those times."

Playing for The Red Devils from 2007 until 2015. Becoming somewhat of a cult hero among fans, he played 228 games for the club in total, scoring 41 and assisting a further 72 from the wide positions.

Although the 35 year old did not play enough minutes to make any sort of impression on the game, this will be a moment to remember for him and fans of both sides.

