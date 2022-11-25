Skip to main content
Ex-Manchester United Star - Marcus Rashford Is 'Nowhere Near Good Enough' To Start For England

Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has said that Marcus Rashford should be "Nowhere near" a starting position for England.
Marcus Rashford has had a good season for Manchester United by most fans' estimations and has been rewarded with a call-up for England for the 2022 World Cup.

The forward scored his first World Cup goal on Monday in the first group game as he came off the bench in the 6-2 win over Iran and some have said he is pushing to be a starter ahead of Raheem Sterling or Bukayo Saka.

But former United and England defender Paul Parker has been critical of him, despite his goal. He said this to Futbin: “Rashford shouldn't be nowhere near a starting position. Yeah, he came on as a sub and scored. Great. Who cares?”

“Gareth Southgate is not going to replace Bukayo Saka for Rashford in an important game. No one is talking about Marcus Rashford when he is not scoring goals, and that says everything about Marcus Rashford in my opinion.”

He also went on to talk about star striker Harry Kane: “I've said it for ages. Harry Kane doesn't want to be a centre-forward and he shouldn't play as a centre-forward. He prefers to be like Kevin de Bruyne or even play as a right winger.”

“But Gareth Southgate can't put him on the bench. He simply can't. That would just be putting salt in the wounds and he doesn't want that chaos in his team.”

“But again, if Harry Kane doesn´t score, no one talks about him. Goals make a big difference even though it shouldn't be like that.”

He finished: “The best example is Gareth Bale (For Wales). He was very poor against the USA but he scored a penalty and everyone is talking about him being the best British player ever. That's ridiculous.”

