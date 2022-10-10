Ex-Manchester United Star Suggests Marcus Rashford Doesn't Work Hard Enough

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford endured a difficult season in the previous campaign but has improved his output since the arrival of new manager Erik Ten Hag.

However, the forward has been criticised by former United Star Paul Parker, who questioned whether or not he works hard enough in games. He told Be My Bet:

"Looking at Rashford, he is not in a position where his teammates will look at him and think he will work hard enough. They won’t look at him to win the ball back after he loses it.

Marcus Rashford IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

“It’s not about him having great games, it’s about doing your best to help your teammates.

"He should have a bit of a fright about him because he doesn’t want to be embarrassed when he walks around the town."

Manchester United are a club known for bringing young players through by using the youth academy system. One youngster who has become more central to proceedings this season is 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho.

Alejandro Garnacho last season IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The star impressed during pre-season in the club's friendly against Real Vallecano and has come off the bench a few times since in competitive matches, too.

Parker spoke about him too: “I think really you have to look at what you got within the squad, there’s a younger player, Alejandro Garnacho. Everyone was kind of talking about him in the pre-season.

“Garnacho has a bit of him, he’s tenacious and he’s got a bit, a lot of Argentinians are playing with a fire in their belly and are a bit fiery, and he’s got a competitive edge.

He finished: “And I think someone like him maybe needs a run. With good players around him, he could probably perform quite well.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon