Skip to main content

Ex-Manchester United Star Mikael Silvestre On 'Warrior' Casemiro

Former Manchester United star Mikael Silvestre has spoken about Casemiro, Manchester United's new signing from Real Madrid.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Red Devils were chasing a midfielder all summer with many believing the club would get Barcelona playmaker Frenkie De Jong. However, that did not happen and they were forced to go for alternatives.

Despite being heavily linked to Juventus' Adrien Rabiot late in the window, the club ended up signing Casemiro - a five-time Champions League winner.

Mikael Silvestre spoke to BettingExpert about the transfer: "I don’t think he (Casemiro) was the first choice. It’s a late one in the window and the price is also high.

"So you have to adjust if you can’t get your number one or number two – I don’t know which number Casemiro was on the list – but for sure he was on the list.

"It’s a good signing nevertheless, even if it’s last minute, even though it’s a reaction to the market and because of Tchouameni, and maybe Camavinga, at Real Madrid.

Casemiro Manchester United

The 30-year-old made 336 appearances for Real Madrid all in all, scoring 31 goals and making 29 assists.

"To have this player available for United and happy to come, and we know his mentality as a warrior, [he’s a] Brazil international. He’s ticking a lot of boxes for the club despite being in his 30s.

"Right now, United needs to perform. If you can build for the future in the central position it’s good, but having the experience of Casemiro will be, once he masters the English language, very important.

He finished: "With Eriksen and Bruno in the squad, I think they can complement each other with what Casemiro, Fred, and McTominay are bringing to the team. It’s still very positive in my eyes."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Casemiro Manchester United
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Mikael Silvestre On 'Warrior' Casemiro

By Rhys James
Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer
News

The Glazers Name Their Manchester United Sale Price | Dubai Interested

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford
Quotes

Manchester United Vs. Arsenal Player Ratings - Marcus Rashford A 9

By Rhys James
Antony Rashford celebrating
News

Analysis: Antony’s Manchester United Debut vs Arsenal

By Alex Wallace
Antony Rashford celebrating
Match Day

Match Report | Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal | Premier League

By Soumyajit Roy
Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal
Match Day

Watch: Antony’s Passionate Celebration After Debut Goal vs Arsenal

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford scores Manchester United's third goal against Arsenal at Old Trafford
Match Day

Watch: Marcus Rashford Second Goal | Manchester United 3 - 1 Arsenal | Old Trafford Stadium | Premier League

By Saul Escudero
Marcus Rashford scores Manchester United's second goal against Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League 2022/2023
Match Day

Watch: Marcus Rashford Amazing Goal | Manchester United 2 - 1 Arsenal | Old Trafford Stadium | Premier League

By Saul Escudero