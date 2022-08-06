Ex-Manchester United Star On 'Disturbing' Cristiano Ronaldo Situation

Former Manchester Unites star Mikael Silvestre has spoken about the situation with Cristiano Ronaldo, calling it "Disturbing".

The superstar has been constantly linked with a move away from the club this summer, allegedly being unhappy with the levels of ambition and the lack of Champions League football.

Silvestre told MyBettingSites: "It’s disturbing, that’s for sure. You can’t deny it. The question is: how is the team dealing with it, and how the staff are dealing with it. The answer to these questions will come soon."

"It’s important to keep calm. In football more than any other business, we should use the phrase, ‘wait and see’. That’s it, sit tight and see what happens."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He also spoke about front three Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial, who have been used together frequently in pre-season and enjoyed good form in that time.

"They’ve got individual qualities, for sure. Individually they need to reach their full potential and then as a trio, their connection, their understanding, their movements, and the link-up play takes a bit of time. That comes with confidence as well."

The ex-defender finished: "Hopefully, they have a run of games together and I think they can challenge with what they can add and they can bring that stability going forward for Manchester United."

