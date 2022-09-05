Ex-Manchester United Star On Erik Ten Hag And How He Should Be Judged By Fans

Erik Ten Hag joined The Red Devils from AFC Ajax in the summer and has seemingly had a big impact on changes at the club since.

Last season was a huge disappointment for United fans after finishing sixth in the Premier League and it was clear that many things had to change if the team were to get some form going again.

With this in consideration, expectations were not particularly high heading into the current campaign but there is a minimum that the new boss has to deliver to show that they're on the right track.

Paul Parker, who used to play for Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson said the following about the situation Betfred: “I’m going to state the obvious and say we can only assess it at the end of the season.

"If you’re going to assess it game by game, then it’s going to be up and down until he’s got in everybody he needs. We’d have to look at what’s happened at the end of the season.

"If Manchester United qualify for the Champions League then he’s done a great job.

"If they qualify for the Europa League and they have consistency in their play, then it will be clear that he’s building in the right direction and should give him another summer to spend on players he needs.

“The process looks better than it used to be, and it seems as if the players know what they should be doing. I’m talking more about the backline and Christian Eriksen in that midfield.

He finished: "They’ve made a real big difference and there’s coordination in what they’re trying to do, which there hasn’t been before."

