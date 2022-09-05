Ex-Manchester United Star On Erik Ten Hag's Antony 'Gamble'

Manchester United were in for a forward player in the summer transfer window just gone and eventually decided on paying the price to sign Antony from AFC Ajax.

The Brazilian's transfer faced a lot of criticism from fans and media due to the high reported fee of £85million. He did score on his debut versus Arsenal, however, and has made a good impression with fans with the clear desire and talent he showed in that game.

Paul Parker, who played for United in the 1990s, spoke to Betfred: “We all know it’s a lot of money. It’s a gamble when you spend that sort of money on a player, especially considering the league he’s come from. (The Eredivisie)

"He’s young and he’s not that well known. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted Jadon Sancho for 18 months, paid £73 million and they haven’t had value for money. Even as of now, it hasn’t been anywhere near it.

He finished "Antony’s still a gamble but if he can continue to get the fans off their seat, Manchester United want to see wingers and forward that are creative and can improvise and that man certainly has those abilities. Is he going to be a consistent starter in that Manchester United side? We will wait and see.”

The 22-year-old played 33 matches in total for his previous club last season, he scored 12 goals and made 10 assists.

