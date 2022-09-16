'I'm Laughing' - Ex-Manchester United Star On On Anthony Martial Comments

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial joined the club in 2015 and enjoyed a successful first season at the club under Louis Van Gaal.

The arrival of Jose Mourinho burnt some bridges, however, and the Frenchman has recently spoken about how he was unhappy the manager took his number nine shirt off him in favour of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. You can read the quotes here.

Ex Red Devils defender Mikael Silvestre said the following about the quotes to Betting Expert: "I’m laughing. We hear this comment a lot in football. It’s a lack of respect, it’s a lack of respect.

"I know you’re under contract but you have a lot of emotion in the game and ego in the game. Sometimes, if you don’t explain things it can be taken the wrong way.

"But a shirt is a shirt, a number is a number. What matters is the badge that you play for. I mean, for me, I’m not superstitious but maybe Anthony was. Maybe it had more meaning than just a number, maybe it was a lucky number, I don’t know."

The 26-year-old also spoke about the previous manager (Besides interims) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and how he was unhappy about the Norwegian making him play through injuries without letting it be known to the press. You can read his quotes on Solskjaer here.

Silvestre responded to those quotes too: "It’s very rare in a career to play an entire season without a niggle. Let’s say you get a knock on Thursday and you have a game on Sunday, you do some treatments, you play but you know you’re not 100% because there’s a little bit of pain.

"The more you advance in your career the more you can go through. I think Anthony because he had a lot of different injuries, he wanted to play so maybe earlier than he should have.

"I understand what he is saying, that he’s been playing through injuries and we all do that at some point.

He finished: "It’s just sometimes, it’s not like you play through pain. You get assessed by the medical team. You shouldn’t be playing injured unless it’s a final and you need an injection to go through it."

