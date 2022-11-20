Skip to main content
Ex-Manchester United Star Picks One Player Who Could Make Difference At World Cup

Ex-Manchester United star Louis Saha has picked out one player who could make a difference for England at the World Cup, Marcus Rashford.
Manchester United have enjoyed a considerable improvement in performances this season, following the disappointment of the previous campaign.

Most players have looked like different versions of themselves since the arrival of new boss Erik Ten Hag and Marcus Rashford is certainly one of those who have benefitted.

The forward has four goals and two assists in the Premier League this season - from 14 appearances.

Former United striker Louis Saha spoke about the 25-year-old and said the following to Compare.Bet: "When he is given freedom and finds balance in any side, he’s one of the most dangerous players in the World. 

"He’s a player who can improvise and be difficult for any opposition at the World Cup, he can do pretty much anything, he can go in behind, get on the ball and dribble past everybody if he feels like it. Those types of players are unbelievable assets in a World Cup."

Rashford could feature in the group-stage game versus Iran on Monday.

He also praised 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho who has burst onto the scene this season, most notably scoring an injury-time winner versus Fulham recently.

He said: "His body shape helps him to disrupt the game, turning right or left, stop and restarting, attack at volume with intensity. He’s unbelievable, I’m very excited about him as a prospect."

