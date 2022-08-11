Ex-Manchester United Star Questions Whether Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Is Up For A Challenge Amid Lazio Exit Links

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has questioned whether or not Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is up for a challenge amid his links to Old Trafford and away from Lazio.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of a midfielder this summer after the departures of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba - which left Scott Mctominay and Fred as the only senior, experienced players who can comfortably play deeper in midfield.

Recently, United have been rumoured to be after Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio, who has been linked with the club in previous summers too. Parker spoke to Futfanatico about the potential of a move from Rome to Manchester.

“It has been talked about for over two seasons now and it hasn't materialised, and you have to ask yourself why? Why hasn't it materialised? Is it because he's content and happy living in Rome? It's about him, is he willing?”

“You know, he’s content at Lazio. Is he up for a challenge? And at the moment, you would say Manchester United's a big challenge.”

“When you talk about someone like him and (Adrien) Rabiot as a player, you have to say they are vast improvements on Scott McTominay.”

The former English international also gave an alternative to the 27-year-old: the more defensive-minded Declan Rice of West Ham United.

“The best British player you got at the moment in the Premier League who plays that role better than anybody, hundred percent is Declan Rice.”

He finished: "Very rarely looks like he’s gonna get booked, but makes more tackles and interceptions than anybody at the moment, and he’s playing for a team like West Ham who are fighting to get a Europa League spot again this season."

