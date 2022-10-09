Skip to main content

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Anthony Martial Form Is 'Irrelevant'

Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has said that Anthony Martial's goals against Manchester City were irrelevant and that he needs to show consistency.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Anthony Martial has spent the vast majority of the season injured and before the Manchester City game, had only played one half of a match, against Liverpool.

He enjoyed a very impressive pre-season, though, and has done very well when he has played.

He managed an assist for Marcus Rashford in the 2-1 win over Liverpool earlier in the campaign, then scored two in the Manchester Derby and one in the Europa League 3-2 win over FC Omonia on Thursday.

Anthony Martial Manchester United UEFA Europa League

Paul Parker, who enjoyed success for the club under Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1990s, spoke about the forward to Be My Bet:

“The goals against Man City were irrelevant. I want to see Martial be consistent. He needs to perform again in the next match.”

“If he plays again in the next game if he doesn’t score, I want him to come off this game and say 'Boss, I don’t think I’m gonna be ready for the next game, I’m too tired cause I worked my nuts off.'"

He finished: "But I think Martial will start in the next games. He has the chance now to prove a point to the manager. Martial has a chance to become the future of Manchester United as a centre-forward. If he can prove a point.” 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Anthony Martial Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Anthony Martial Form Is 'Irrelevant'

By Rhys James
Marcus Rashford Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Marcus Rashford On Manchester United's Form & Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James
garnacho
News

Manchester United Planning To Meet Players Agent In Coming Days

By Alex Wallace
Davide Frattesi Sassuolo Italy
Transfers

Manchester United Sent Scouts To Watch Italian Wonder Kid

By Alex Wallace
Diogo Dalot Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Transfers

Barcelona Continue To Eye Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford Manchester United UEFA Europa League
News

Manchester United Working On Marcus Rashford Contract Extension

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Wayne Rooney Says Time Has Caught Up With Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James
Erik Ten Hag Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Everton vs Manchester United Premier League Match Preview

By Alex Wallace