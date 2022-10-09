Ex-Manchester United Star Says Anthony Martial Form Is 'Irrelevant'

Anthony Martial has spent the vast majority of the season injured and before the Manchester City game, had only played one half of a match, against Liverpool.

He enjoyed a very impressive pre-season, though, and has done very well when he has played.

He managed an assist for Marcus Rashford in the 2-1 win over Liverpool earlier in the campaign, then scored two in the Manchester Derby and one in the Europa League 3-2 win over FC Omonia on Thursday.

Paul Parker, who enjoyed success for the club under Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1990s, spoke about the forward to Be My Bet:

“The goals against Man City were irrelevant. I want to see Martial be consistent. He needs to perform again in the next match.”

“If he plays again in the next game if he doesn’t score, I want him to come off this game and say 'Boss, I don’t think I’m gonna be ready for the next game, I’m too tired cause I worked my nuts off.'"

He finished: "But I think Martial will start in the next games. He has the chance now to prove a point to the manager. Martial has a chance to become the future of Manchester United as a centre-forward. If he can prove a point.”

